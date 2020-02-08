Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 41,806 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 567,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. 2,060,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 2.60. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.