Analysts Expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.70 Million

Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to report $204.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.97 million and the highest is $207.42 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $360.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. 453,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 419,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 730,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 537,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the period.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

