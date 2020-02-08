Analysts Set Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) PT at $8.75

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Stefano Buono bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. 600,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,970. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

