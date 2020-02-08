Analysts Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Target Price at $19.83

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANF. Wedbush raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000.

ANF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. 1,249,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

