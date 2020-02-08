Analysts Set Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $23.61

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. G.Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Gabelli lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE:AA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 743.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 156,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 137,612 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 153,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 117,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,774,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2,859.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

