Analysts Set BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT at $41.50

Shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNPQY. ValuEngine cut BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.30. 157,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

