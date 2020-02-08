Analysts Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Target Price at $111.67

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.50. 155,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Copa has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.59 million. Copa had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,456,000 after buying an additional 236,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 208,781 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 286,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after purchasing an additional 79,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

