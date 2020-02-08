Analysts Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) PT at $244.00

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

BAP stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.25. 280,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $198.93 and a 12-month high of $252.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credicorp news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $762,745.90. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 88.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,389,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

