Analysts Set Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target at $410.50

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $410.50.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.75. 77,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.18. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $385.36 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total value of $442,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total value of $4,416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,500 shares of company stock worth $62,772,160. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,305,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

