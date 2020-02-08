Analysts Set Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Target Price at $23.50

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hilltop by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hilltop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hilltop by 627.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

