Analysts Set Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISTR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price objective on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,197.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $855,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Investar by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Investar by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Investar has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.26%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

