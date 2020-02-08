Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price at $82.08

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $375,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $791,273.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock worth $3,651,830. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 465,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $49.39. 2,693,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

