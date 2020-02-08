Analysts Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Target Price at $83.00

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.50.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.59. 337,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,700. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $96.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

