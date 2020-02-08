Analyzing AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $693.00 million 14.98 $688.00 million $2.16 8.88 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.06 billion 9.68 $339.51 million $3.18 14.97

AGNC Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaming and Leisure Properties. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AGNC Investment and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 6 2 0 2.25 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 1 8 0 2.89

AGNC Investment currently has a consensus price target of $17.43, suggesting a potential downside of 9.18%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.38%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 54.47% 12.52% 1.08% Gaming and Leisure Properties 27.62% 14.76% 3.76%

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. AGNC Investment pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 88.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats AGNC Investment on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and is the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

