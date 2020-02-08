Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AVXL traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.99. 2,808,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,839. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Several analysts have commented on AVXL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

