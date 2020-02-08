Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of ATRS stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 693,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,886. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $610.48 million, a PE ratio of 365.37 and a beta of 0.92. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355 over the last 90 days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

