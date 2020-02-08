Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 on February 28th

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 133.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 124.9%.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $6,594,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.