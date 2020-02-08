Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is RDL Financial Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

RDL Financial Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of RDL Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

AAPL stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.01 and a 200 day moving average of $251.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

