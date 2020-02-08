Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. 3,139,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.36. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

In other Applied DNA Sciences news, insider William W. Montgomery purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

APDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.