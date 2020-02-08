Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of AIT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.85. 165,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,372. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $68.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

