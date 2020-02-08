Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Boosted by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.94.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.94.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.