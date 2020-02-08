Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

APTO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. 622,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,624. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $545.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.94. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

