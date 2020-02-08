Argentum Price Down 32.8% Over Last Week (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.