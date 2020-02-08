Argus Lowers Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $163.19 on Tuesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $153.34 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 61.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diageo by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 117.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 51.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.