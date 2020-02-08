Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.06

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $12.00. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 256,104 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AX.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

