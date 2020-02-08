ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASE Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASE Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

ASX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.93. 657,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,307. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.06. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 1,219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

