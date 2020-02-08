ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.67.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.38 and a 200 day moving average of $260.84. ASML has a twelve month low of $175.57 and a twelve month high of $309.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASML will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,121 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

