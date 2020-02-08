ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.86. 129,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,773. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.91.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

