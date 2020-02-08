ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.90

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 102504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

ALPMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

