Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading 7.1% Higher

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd (CVE:BAY)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 165,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 124,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

Aston Bay Company Profile (CVE:BAY)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 134 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 414,538 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

