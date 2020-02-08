Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.23. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 39,532 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $346.57 million and a P/E ratio of 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.13.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total value of C$286,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$106,280.71.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.