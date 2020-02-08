Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ AAWW traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,381.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $30,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $8,133,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.4% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 401,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 134,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 192.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 65,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 63,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

