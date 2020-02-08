Atlas Arteria Group (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Shares Up 4.3%

Atlas Arteria Group (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) shot up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55, 160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

About Atlas Arteria Group (OTCMKTS:MAQAF)

Atlas Arteria Limited invests in infrastructure and non-infrastructure assets. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

