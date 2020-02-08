AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 591,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,735. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 0.29. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

In related news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $351,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $777,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,219 shares of company stock worth $6,929,763. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

