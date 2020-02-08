Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.70. 47,515,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,664,570. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

