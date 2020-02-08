Australian Agricultural (ASX:AAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.28

Shares of Australian Agricultural Company Ltd (ASX:AAC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.28 ($0.91) and last traded at A$1.26 ($0.89), with a volume of 1444942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$1.18 ($0.84).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. The firm has a market cap of $783.60 million and a PE ratio of -8.18.

Australian Agricultural Company Profile (ASX:AAC)

Australian Agricultural Company Limited produces and sells cattle and beef in Australia. The company engages in owning, operating, and developing pastoral properties; producing beef, including breeding, backgrounding, feedlotting, and processing cattle; and the production of grass fed beef, grain fed beef, and Wagyu beef.

