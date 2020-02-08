Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given New GBX 565 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 452 ($5.95) to GBX 494 ($6.50) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group to an add rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 580.47 ($7.64).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 578.20 ($7.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 25.93. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 444.50 ($5.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 583.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 547.44.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

