Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 580.47 ($7.64).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

LON AUTO traded down GBX 9.60 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 578.20 ($7.61). 2,238,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 444.50 ($5.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 583.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 547.44.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.