Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.10.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.16. 270,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,115. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.55. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Autoliv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Autoliv by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

