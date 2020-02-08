Autonio Market Capitalization Hits $216,159.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $216,159.00 and $45.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.03420438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00220092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, Mercatox and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.