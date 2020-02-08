Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $89.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Several research firms recently commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

AVLR traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $89.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.20 and a beta of 0.46. Avalara has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $94.31.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 763,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,406,494.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justin Sadrian sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $1,345,100.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,656 shares of company stock worth $8,972,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avalara by 161.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after buying an additional 542,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avalara by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,513,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,493,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

