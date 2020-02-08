Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter.

AVNW stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 23,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,081. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.74. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $16.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNW. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

