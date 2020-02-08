AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVVIY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Investec raised AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of AVVIY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 42,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,496. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

