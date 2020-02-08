AVX Co. (AVX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 4th

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

AVX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. AVX has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AVX to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

AVX stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. AVX has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AVX will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

AVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

