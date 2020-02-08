Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.45. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

AAXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 306,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 331.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.78. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $3,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,808,669.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at $48,761,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,619 shares of company stock worth $6,117,010 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,873,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 14.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 766,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 99,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 110.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 79,530 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

