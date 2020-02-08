AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. 112,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,030. AZZ has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AZZ’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

