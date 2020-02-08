B. Riley Cuts Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Price Target to $27.00

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) had its target price dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $29.60 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.37% from the stock’s previous close.

SA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of SA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 151,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,452. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $826.77 million, a P/E ratio of -86.80 and a beta of -0.01.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 162,305 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

