B. Riley Increases SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to $24.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM opened at $17.67 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of -0.29.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.