B. Riley Lowers BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $17.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 464,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 29,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 120,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

