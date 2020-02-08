B2BX (B2B) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.46 Million

B2BX (CURRENCY:B2B) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One B2BX token can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00005413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Tidex and B2BX. B2BX has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $64,888.00 worth of B2BX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, B2BX has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05915628 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 122.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024317 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00127230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038939 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003105 BTC.

About B2BX

B2B is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2017. B2BX’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,629,794 tokens. B2BX’s official website is www.b2bx.exchange . The Reddit community for B2BX is /r/B2BX . B2BX’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling B2BX

B2BX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, CoinExchange, Mercatox and B2BX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B2BX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B2BX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B2BX using one of the exchanges listed above.

